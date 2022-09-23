Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for AAR: Here's What You Need To Know

Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of AAR AIR and lower its price target from $54.00 to $48.00.

Shares of AAR are trading down 8.94% over the last 24 hours, at $34.62 per share.

A move to $48.00 would account for a 38.65% increase from the current share price.

About AAR

AAR Corp is engaged in providing products and services to aviation, government, and defense market. It operates in two segments namely Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by it's commercial and government/defense customers. The Expeditionary Services segment consists of businesses that provide products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign governments, and non-governmental organizations. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Aviation Services Segment.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.