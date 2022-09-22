Jefferies Maintains Buy Rating for e.l.f. Beauty: Here's What You Need To Know

Jefferies has decided to maintain its Buy rating of e.l.f. Beauty ELF and raise its price target from $39.00 to $46.00.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty are trading down 0.08% over the last 24 hours, at $39.79 per share.

A move to $46.00 would account for a 15.61% increase from the current share price.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out the sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

