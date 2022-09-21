MKM Partners Maintains Neutral Rating for Stitch Fix: Here's What You Need To Know

MKM Partners has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Stitch Fix SFIX and lower its price target from $6.00 to $5.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix are trading up 10.57% over the last 24 hours, at $5.22 per share.

A move to $5.00 would account for a 4.2% decrease from the current share price.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style service for men and women. The company engages in delivering one-to-one personalization to clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. It provides a shipment service called A FIX where the stylist's hand selects items from several merchandises with analysis of client and merchandise data to provide a personalized shipment of apparel, shoes, and accessories suited to the client's needs. The company offers products across categories, brands, product types and price points including Women's, Petite, Maternity, Men's and Plus. It also offers various product types, including denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry and handbags, and sells merchandise across various range of price points.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.