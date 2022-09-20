HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Rating for Portage Biotech: Here's What You Need To Know

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Portage Biotech PRTG and lower its price target from $32.00 to $22.00.

Shares of Portage Biotech are trading down 3.11% over the last 24 hours, at $7.05 per share.

A move to $22.00 would account for a 211.9% increase from the current share price.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc is engaged in researching and developing pharmaceutical and biotech products through to clinical proof of concept with an initial focus on unmet clinical needs. It is immune-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance and currently managing 10 immuno-oncology assets at various development stages. Its pipeline products include IMM-60; IMM60 + Cell Therapy; (IMM60 / NY-ESO-1) + Keytruda and others.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.