What To Know About Compass Point's Upgrade of Innovative Ind Props

Compass Point upgraded its rating of Innovative Ind Props IIPR to Buy with a price target of $175.00, changing its price target from $100.00 to $175.00.

Shares of Innovative Ind Props are trading up 9.53% over the last 24 hours, at $100.18 per share.

A move to $175.00 would account for a 74.69% increase from the current share price.

About Innovative Ind Props

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. It conducts its business through a traditional umbrella partnership real estate investment trust, or UPREIT structure, in which properties are owned by Operating Partnership, directly or through subsidiaries. Its property portfolio is spread across the United States.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.