Citigroup Maintains Buy Rating for Opthea: Here's What You Need To Know

Citigroup has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Opthea OPT and lower its price target from $45.00 to $44.00.

Shares of Opthea are trading up 3.19% over the last 24 hours, at $5.98 per share.

A move to $44.00 would account for a 635.79% increase from the current share price.

About Opthea

Opthea Ltd operates in one industry being the medical technology and healthcare. It is focused primarily on developing biological therapeutics for eye diseases. The company is developing a novel biologic therapy, OPT-302, for the treatment of eye diseases. Its products are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors C and D and R3 targets. Opthea's development activities are based on an intellectual property portfolio covering key targets Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors VEGF-C, VEGF-D and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.