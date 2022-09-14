Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Viavi Solutions VIAV and raise its price target from $16.00 to $17.00.

Shares of Viavi Solutions are trading up 1.03% over the last 24 hours, at $14.29 per share.

A move to $17.00 would account for a 19.01% increase from the current share price.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military and avionics customers. The company also offers high-performance thin-film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, 3D sensing, electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Its operating segments include Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

