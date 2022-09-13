Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Clarivate CLVT and lower its price target from $16.00 to $15.00.

Shares of Clarivate are trading down 2.75% over the last 24 hours, at $11.86 per share.

A move to $15.00 would account for a 26.53% increase from the current share price.

About Clarivate

Clarivate PLC is an information service and analytics company serving the scientific research, intellectual property, and life sciences end-markets. It operates in two segments: Science and Intellectual Property(IP). The Science segment provides structured information that is delivered and embedded into the workflows of the company's customers. The IP segment help and manage customers an end-to-end portfolio of intellectual property from patents to trademarks to corporate website domains. The company's brand portfolio includes Web of Science, Derwent, Cortellis, DRG, CompuMark, MarkMonitor, and CPA Global. Its geographical segments are the Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.