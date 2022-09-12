Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Newell Brands NWL and lower its price target from $19.00 to $18.00.

Shares of Newell Brands are trading up 0.52% over the last 24 hours, at $18.25 per share.

A move to $18.00 would account for a 1.4% decline from the current share price.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is an American global consumer goods company. The business activities of the group function through five segments namely, Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, Outdoor and Recreation. Learning and Development segment generates most of the revenue for the firm which offers baby gear and infant care products; writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products and labeling solutions.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.