B of A Securities upgraded its rating of Elevance Health ELV to Buy with a price target of $575.00, changing its price target from $535.00 to $575.00.

Shares of Elevance Health are trading up 1.5% over the last 24 hours, at $496.71 per share.

A move to $575.00 would account for a 15.76% increase from the current share price.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health (formerly known as Anthem) remains one of the leading health insurers in the U.S., providing medical benefits to roughly 45 million medical members. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid, too.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.