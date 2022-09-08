Stifel has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS and raise its price target from $60.00 to $65.00.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals are trading up 2.69% over the last 24 hours, at $65.98 per share.

A move to $65.00 would account for a 1.49% decline from the current share price.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3 the central protein in the complement cascade.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.