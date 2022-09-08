Piper Sandler downgraded its rating of Trimble TRMB to Neutral with a price target of $70.00, changing its price target from $82.00 to $70.00.

Shares of Trimble are trading down 1.37% over the last 24 hours, at $61.44 per share.

A move to $70.00 would account for a 13.94% increase from the current share price.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides location-based solutions that are used in global positioning system (GPS), laser, optical and inertial technologies. Its products portfolio includes 3D laser scanning, flow and application control systems, monitoring systems, water management, and navigation infrastructure. It also manufactures laser and optics-based products, and GPS products. The company serves various industries which include agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial among others. The company operates in four reportable segments namely, Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. It derives most of its revenues from the US and Europe with the rest coming from the Asia Pacific and other markets.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.