Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain its Market Perform rating of G-III Apparel Group GIII and lower its price target from $32.00 to $25.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group are trading down 2.67% over the last 24 hours, at $20.02 per share.

A move to $25.00 would account for a 24.88% increase from the current share price.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd is a textile company. It makes a wide range of apparel, footwear, and accessories that it sells under its own brands, licensed brands, and private-label brands. G-III has a substantial portfolio for licensed and proprietary brands, anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld. The company has two reportable operations: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The Wholesale operations segment includes sales of products under brands licensed by us from third parties, as well as sales of products under its own brands and private label brands. The retail operations segment consists primarily of Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY retail stores. It derives most of its revenues from Wholesale operations.

