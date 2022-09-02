DA Davidson has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS and lower its price target from $9.25 to $7.00.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.com are trading down 1.94% over the last 24 hours, at $7.60 per share.

A move to $7.00 would account for a 7.89% decline from the current share price.

About 1-800-Flowers.com

1-800-Flowers.com Inc is a provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The company's e-commerce business platform features all brands, including 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari's Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, Stock Yards, and Simply Chocolate. Through the Celebrations Passport loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across its portfolio of brands, the firm strives to deepen relationships with customers. The company also operates BloomNet, an international floral and gift industry service provider; Napco, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal decor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.