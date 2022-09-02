HSBC has decided to maintain its Hold rating of Weibo WB and lower its price target from $26.00 to $22.00.

Shares of Weibo are trading down 2.11% over the last 24 hours, at $19.27 per share.

A move to $22.00 would account for a 14.2% increase from the current share price.

About Weibo

Weibo is the largest social media platform in China. As of 2020, Weibo had 521 million monthly active users and 225 million daily active users, many of whom are drawn there by the millions of key opinion leaders in entertainment, sports, and business circles. Sina is the major shareholder, holding 44.7% of shares and with 70.8% voting power; Alibaba holds 29.8% of shares and 15.7% voting power.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.