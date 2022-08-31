Stifel has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Ambarella AMBA and lower its price target from $100.00 to $94.00.

Shares of Ambarella are trading down 16.82% over the last 24 hours, at $70.29 per share.

A move to $94.00 would account for a 33.73% increase from the current share price.

About Ambarella

Ambarella Inc is a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for high-definition video capture, sharing, and display. The firm's solutions are sold to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers to be designed for use in infrastructure broadcast encoders, wearable device cameras, automotive cameras, and security cameras. Ambarella's system-on-a-chip designs, based on its proprietary technology platform, are highly configurable to applications in various end markets. The firm derives majority of revenue from Taiwan.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.