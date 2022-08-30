Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Hudson Pacific Properties HPP and lower its price target from $15.00 to $14.00.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties are trading down 0.41% over the last 24 hours, at $13.47 per share.

A move to $14.00 would account for a 3.9% increase from the current share price.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, operates, and owns office buildings and media and entertainment properties, such as sound stages, on America's West Coast. The company focuses on developed, urban markets in Northern California, Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of Hudson Pacific's real estate portfolio is composed of office properties located in the Greater Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles areas. The company derives a majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from its office assets in these three cities. Hudson Pacific tenants include a variety of technology, law services, and entertainment firms.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.