Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Chewy: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Chewy CHWY and raise its price target from $28.00 to $30.00.

Shares of Chewy are trading up 0.08% over the last 24 hours, at $38.13 per share.

A move to $30.00 would account for a 21.32% decrease from the current share price.

About Chewy

Chewy is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the U.S., generating $8.9 billion in 2021 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a standalone company in 2019, after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods, like crates, leashes, and bowls.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

