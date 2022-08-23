Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Eversource Energy: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Eversource Energy ES and raise its price target from $89.00 to $96.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy are trading down 0.85% over the last 24 hours, at $91.48 per share.

A move to $96.00 would account for a 4.94% increase from the current share price.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy is a diversified holding company with subsidiaries that provide regulated electric, gas, and water distribution service in the Northeast U.S. The company's utilities serve more than 4 million customers after acquiring NStar's Massachusetts utilities in 2012, Aquarion in 2017, and Columbia Gas in 2020. Eversource also owns 50% of a partnership with European utility Orsted to develop 2 gigawatts of offshore wind projects by 2025. The company exited most of its unregulated businesses in 2006.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

