Citigroup Maintains Neutral Rating for Krispy Kreme: Here's What You Need To Know

Citigroup has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Krispy Kreme DNUT and lower its price target from $15.00 to $14.00.

Shares of Krispy Kreme are trading down 0.4% over the last 24 hours, at $12.45 per share.

A move to $14.00 would account for a 12.45% increase from the current share price.

Krispy Kreme Inc is a sweet treat brands company. The company's Original Glazed doughnut is recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in- your-mouth experience. It operates in 30 countries through its network of fresh Doughnut Shops, partnerships with retailers, and a growing ecommerce and delivery business. The company conducts its business through the following three reported segments namely U.S. and Canada, includes all operations in the U.S. and Canada, Insomnia Cookies shops, and the Branded Sweet Treat Line; International includes operations in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico; and Market Development includes franchise operations across the globe, as well as operations in Japan.

