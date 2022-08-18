Barclays Maintains Overweight Rating for Performance Food Group: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Performance Food Group PFGC and raise its price target from $58.00 to $62.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group are trading down 0.9% over the last 24 hours, at $51.99 per share.

A move to $62.00 would account for a 19.25% increase from the current share price.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group is the third-largest U.S. food-service distributor, with 9% market share and a heavy presence along the Eastern seaboard, the Southeast, and the Midwest. PFG's food-service business (expected to be 51% of fiscal 2022 sales) has its largest exposure to national and regional restaurant chains (50% of segment revenue), followed by independent restaurants (36%) and other channels (15%) such as healthcare facilities, hotels, and schools. The firm's Vistar business (49% of sales) is a national distributor of candy, snacks, and beverages to convenience stores, vending and office coffee service distributors, theaters, sporting arenas, and correctional facilities.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.