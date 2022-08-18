Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Rating for Keysight Technologies: Here's What You Need To Know

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Keysight Technologies KEYS and raise its price target from $190.00 to $193.00.

Shares of Keysight Technologies are trading up 6.47% over the last 24 hours, at $180.24 per share.

A move to $193.00 would account for a 7.08% increase from the current share price.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications. Keysight specializes in the communications market, but also supplies into the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Keysight's solutions include testing tools, analytical software, and services. The firm's stated objective is to reduce time to market and improve efficiency at its more than 30,000 customers.

