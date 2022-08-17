Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Rating for Walmart: Here's What You Need To Know

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Walmart WMT and raise its price target from $135.00 to $155.00.

Shares of Walmart are trading up 0.72% over the last 24 hours, at $140.37 per share.

A move to $155.00 would account for a 10.42% increase from the current share price.

About Walmart

America's largest retailer by sales, Walmart operated over 10,500 stores under 46 banners at the end of fiscal 2022, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items. Its home market accounted for 82% of sales in fiscal 2022, with Mexico and Central America (6%) and Canada (4%) its largest external markets. In the United States at the namesake banner, around 56% of sales come from grocery, 32% from general merchandise, and 11% from health and wellness items. The company operates several e-commerce properties apart from its eponymous site, including Flipkart and shoes.com (it also owns a roughly 10% stake in Chinese online retailer JD.com). Combined, e-commerce accounted for about 13% of fiscal 2022 sales.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.