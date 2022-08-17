Stifel Maintains Buy Rating for Rocket Lab USA: Here's What You Need To Know

Stifel has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Rocket Lab USA RKLB and lower its price target from $18.00 to $15.00.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA are trading down 9.1% over the last 24 hours, at $6.01 per share.

A move to $15.00 would account for a 149.64% increase from the current share price.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defence, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered more than 100 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.