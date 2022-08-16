Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Here's What You Need To Know

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD and raise its price target from $12.00 to $13.00.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals are trading up 0.55% over the last 24 hours, at $11.97 per share.

A move to $13.00 would account for a 8.56% increase from the current share price.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company that operates a human therapeutics segment. The company is focused on advancing innovative product opportunities in areas of large unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, chronic idiopathic constipation, hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease, and vascular and fibrotic diseases. The company considers collaborative licenses, commercial agreements, and acquisition investment to be potential components of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.