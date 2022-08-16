Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Shoals Technologies: Here's What You Need To Know

Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS and raise its price target from $25.00 to $30.00.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Gr are trading up 0.56% over the last 24 hours, at $25.19 per share.

A move to $30.00 would account for a 19.09% increase from the current share price.

About Shoals Technologies Gr

Shoals Technologies Group Inc is a provider of electrical balance of system or EBOS solutions for solar energy projects, primarily in the United States. EBOS encompasses components that are necessary to carry electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter. The products are sold principally to engineering, procurement and construction firms that build solar energy projects. In 2022 the company entered the electric vehicle charing market.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.