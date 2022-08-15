Keybanc Maintains Overweight Rating for Paycom Software: Here's What You Need To Know

Keybanc has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Paycom Software PAYC and raise its price target from $390.00 to $432.00.

Shares of Paycom Software are trading up 0.98% over the last 24 hours, at $397.78 per share.

A move to $432.00 would account for a 8.6% increase from the current share price.

About Paycom Software

Paycom is a fast-growing provider of payroll and human capital management, or HCM, software primarily targeting clients with 50-10,000 employees in the United States. Paycom was established in 1998 and services about 18,000 clients as of 2021, based on parent company grouping. Alongside its core payroll software, Paycom offers various HCM add-on modules, including time and attendance, talent management, and benefits administration.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.