RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Rating for MFA Finl: Here's What You Need To Know

RBC Capital has decided to maintain its Sector Perform rating of MFA Finl MFA and lower its price target from $15.00 to $13.00.

Shares of MFA Finl are trading down 2.06% over the last 24 hours, at $11.88 per share.

A move to $13.00 would account for a 9.43% increase from the current share price.

About MFA Finl

MFA Financial Inc is a specialty finance company that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets. Its principal business objective is to deliver shareholder value through the generation of distributable income and through asset performance linked to residential mortgage credit fundamentals. The company selectively invests in residential mortgage assets with a focus on credit analysis, projected prepayment rates, interest rate sensitivity and expected return. The company is an internally managed real estate investment trust or REIT.

