What To Know About JP Morgan's Upgrade of Dillard's

JP Morgan upgraded its rating of Dillard's DDS to Neutral with a price target of $298.00, changing its price target from $210.00 to $298.00.

Shares of Dillard's are trading up 5.16% over the last 24 hours, at $317.17 per share.

A move to $298.00 would account for a 6.04% decrease from the current share price.

About Dillard's

Dillard's Inc is an American fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings retailer. Its stores offer a large variety of merchandise and feature products from both national and exclusive brand sources. The company also operates a general contracting construction company, CDI Contractors. CDI Contractors' business includes constructing and remodelling stores for Dillards. The merchandise selections include exclusive brand merchandise such as Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, Daniel Cremieux, Roundtree & Yorke, and private-label merchandise, among others. The company operates in two business segments; Retail Operations and Construction. The Retail Operations segment generate maximum revenue for the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.