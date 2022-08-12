Morgan Stanley Downgrades Centessa Pharmaceuticals: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating of Centessa Pharmaceuticals CNTA to Underweight with a price target of $5.00, changing its price target from $10.00 to $5.00.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals are trading down 0.23% over the last 24 hours, at $4.27 per share.

A move to $5.00 would account for a 17.1% increase from the current share price.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC is a pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of preclinical to phase 3 uncorrelated programs spanning diseases with high unmet need across oncology, hematology, immunology, inflammation, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Some of its products include Vasopressin V2 Receptor Inhibitor (Lixivaptan), BMP9 Engineered Variant (MGX292), OX2R Agonist (Oral) among others.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.