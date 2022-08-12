HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Rating for RAPT Therapeutics: Here's What You Need To Know

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain its Buy rating of RAPT Therapeutics RAPT and raise its price target from $50.00 to $53.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics are trading up 14.98% over the last 24 hours, at $28.01 per share.

A move to $53.00 would account for a 89.22% increase from the current share price.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company pipeline products include FLX475, designed to selectively inhibit the migration of immunosuppressive regulatory T cells into tumors; and RPT193, designed to selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.