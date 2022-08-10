Needham Maintains Buy Rating for Montrose Environmental: Here's What You Need To Know

Needham has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Montrose Environmental Gr MEG and lower its price target from $65.00 to $60.00.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Gr are trading up 4.04% over the last 24 hours, at $43.51 per share.

A move to $60.00 would account for a 37.9% increase from the current share price.

About Montrose Environmental Gr

Montrose Environmental Group Inc is an environmental services company. The firm's operating segments are Assessment, Permitting and Response, Measurement and Analysis, and Remediation and Reuse. Through its Assessment, Permitting, and Response segment, the company provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response, and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis include test and analysis of air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants whereas, the Remediation and Reuse segment provide clients with engineering, design, implementation, operations and maintenance services, to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil or create biogas from food or agricultural waste.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.