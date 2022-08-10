Keybanc Maintains Overweight Rating for Plug Power: Here's What You Need To Know

Keybanc has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Plug Power PLUG and raise its price target from $30.00 to $32.00.

Shares of Plug Power are trading up 17.39% over the last 24 hours, at $28.96 per share.

A move to $32.00 would account for a 10.5% increase from the current share price.

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem - from production, storage and delivery to energy generation. The company plans to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple end markets—including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.