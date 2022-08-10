RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Rating for Two Harbors Investment: Here's What You Need To Know

RBC Capital has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Two Harbors Investment TWO and lower its price target from $6.00 to $5.50.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment are trading up 0.88% over the last 24 hours, at $5.13 per share.

A move to $5.50 would account for a 7.11% increase from the current share price.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS; residential mortgage loans; mortgage servicing rights; and commercial real estate. The majority of the company's investment portfolio is split between agency RMBS purchased from government-sponsored enterprises and nonagency RMBS. Two Harbors derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of interest income collected from its investments. Most of this income is generated by available-for-sale securities, while residential mortgage loans held for investment in securitization trusts also contribute a sizable amount.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.