Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Rating for Flywire: Here's What You Need To Know

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Flywire FLYW and raise its price target from $28.00 to $29.00.

Shares of Flywire are trading up 13.27% over the last 24 hours, at $26.77 per share.

A move to $29.00 would account for a 8.35% increase from the current share price.

About Flywire

Flywire Corp provides a secure global payments platform, offering its clients an innovative and streamlined process to receive reconciled domestic and international payments in a more cost effective and efficient manner. The company's solutions are built on three core elements namely a payments platform; a proprietary global payment network and vertical-specific software backed by its deep industry expertise.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.