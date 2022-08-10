Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Rating for Aramark: Here's What You Need To Know

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain its Hold rating of Aramark ARMK and raise its price target from $38.00 to $40.00.

Shares of Aramark are trading up 0.94% over the last 24 hours, at $36.50 per share.

A move to $40.00 would account for a 9.59% increase from the current share price.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to a variety of clients and institutions. The majority of company revenue comes from its North American food and support services segment. Smaller but substantial segments include food and support services international and uniform and career apparel. The food and support services segments provide food for school districts; colleges; healthcare facilities; correctional institutions; and business, sports, and entertainment venues. The uniform segment rents, delivers, cleans, and maintains work clothes and ancillary items like towels and mats to customers in North America and Japan. The company has hundreds of service locations and distribution centers across the United States and Canada.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.