Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Rating for HUTCHMED: Here's What You Need To Know

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of HUTCHMED (China) HCM and raise its price target from $14.00 to $16.00.

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) are trading down 5.74% over the last 24 hours, at $13.13 per share.

A move to $16.00 would account for a 21.86% increase from the current share price.

About HUTCHMED (China)

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd is an innovative biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, global development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Its reportable segments include the innovation platform and commercial platform. The company has a portfolio of several cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world and extensive commercial infrastructure in its home market of China. The commercial platform includes a prescription drugs business and a consumer health business for over-the-counter drugs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.