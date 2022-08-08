Analyst Ratings for Rocket Companies

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Rocket Companies RKT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rocket Companies has an average price target of $8.09 with a high of $10.00 and a low of $6.50.
Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated Rocket Companies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock
This current average has decreased by 30.97% from the previous average price target of $11.72.
Analyst Ratings: What Are They?
Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.
Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
