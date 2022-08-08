Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Air Products & Chemicals: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Air Products & Chemicals APD and raise its price target from $275.00 to $295.00.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals are trading down 0.22% over the last 24 hours, at $262.06 per share.

A move to $295.00 would account for a 12.57% increase from the current share price.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $10.3 billion in revenue in fiscal 2021.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.