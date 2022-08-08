What To Know About JP Morgan's Upgrade of iRobot

JP Morgan upgraded its rating of iRobot IRBT to Neutral with a price target of $61.00, changing its price target from $45.00 to $61.00.

Shares of iRobot are trading down 0.41% over the last 24 hours, at $59.30 per share.

A move to $61.00 would account for a 2.88% increase from the current share price.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp is a united state based consumer robot company. It designs and builds robots that assist consumers with the solutions for the activities to be carried both inside and outside of the home. The company's consumer robot comprises a portfolio of solutions which includes cleaning, mapping and navigation, human-robot interaction, and physical solutions. The company operates in the business segment of Consumer robots. The consumer robot products are provided to the consumers by retail businesses and online store. The company derives its revenue from the product sales. It sells the products across the United States and around the world.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.