Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Rating for Agilon Health: Here's What You Need To Know

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Agilon Health AGL and raise its price target from $23.00 to $28.00.

Shares of Agilon Health are trading up 6.74% over the last 24 hours, at $27.32 per share.

A move to $28.00 would account for a 2.51% increase from the current share price.

About Agilon Health

Agilon Health Inc is transforming healthcare by empowering community-based physicians with the resources and expertise they need to innovate the payment and delivery of care for seniors. The company enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.