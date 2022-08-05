Barclays Maintains Underweight Rating for Choice Hotels Intl: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Underweight rating of Choice Hotels Intl CHH and raise its price target from $107.00 to $108.00.

Shares of Choice Hotels Intl are trading down 0.95% over the last 24 hours, at $113.23 per share.

A move to $108.00 would account for a 4.62% decline from the current share price.

About Choice Hotels Intl

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Choice Hotels operated 579,746 rooms across 13 brands addressing the economy and midscale segments. Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites are the largest brands (29% of the company's total domestic rooms), while Ascend and Cambria (7% of total domestic rooms) are newer lifestyle and select-service brands experiencing strong demand prior to COVID-19. Choice added its 13th brand with the launch of extended-stay brand Everhome in January 2020. Franchises are 99% of total revenue, and the United States represents 79% of total rooms.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.