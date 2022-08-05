Truist Securities Maintains Hold Rating for Atlassian Corporation: Here's What You Need To Know

Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Hold rating of Atlassian Corporation TEAM and raise its price target from $220.00 to $250.00.

Shares of Atlassian Corporation are trading up 13.37% over the last 24 hours, at $261.21 per share.

A move to $250.00 would account for a 4.29% decline from the current share price.

About Atlassian Corporation

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.