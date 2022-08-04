Wedbush Downgrades Revolve Gr: Here's What You Need To Know

Wedbush downgraded its rating of Revolve Gr RVLV to Neutral with a price target of $23.00, changing its price target from $59.00 to $23.00.

Shares of Revolve Gr are trading down 13.54% over the last 24 hours, at $26.75 per share.

A move to $23.00 would account for a 14.02% decrease from the current share price.

About Revolve Gr

The Revolve Group is an emerging e-commerce retailer, selling women's dresses, handbags, shoes, beauty products, and incidentals across its marketplace properties, Revolve and Forward. The platform is built to suit the "next generation customer," emphasizing mobile commerce, influencer marketing, and occupying an aspirational but attainable luxury niche. With $891 million in 2021 sales, the firm sits outside the top 20 apparel retailers (by sales) in the U.S. but has consistently generated top-line growth north of 20%-25% as the industry continues to favor digital channels. The firm generates approximately 20% of sales from private-label offerings, while focusing on building an inventory of unique products from emerging fashion brands with less than $10 million in annual sales.

