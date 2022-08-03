Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating for Atkore: Here's What You Need To Know

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Atkore ATKR and raise its price target from $130.00 to $143.00.

Shares of Atkore are trading down 2.8% over the last 24 hours, at $91.00 per share.

A move to $143.00 would account for a 57.15% increase from the current share price.

About Atkore

Atkore is a diversified industrials company and a leading manufacturer of electrical, mechanical, and safety infrastructure solutions. Atkore has two business segments: electrical and safety and infrastructure. Net sales are highest in the electrical business line as well as in the United States. The key product categories in the electrical segment are PVC conduit, steel conduit, and PVC-coated conduit, which are staples for electrical distributors. The key product categories in the safety and infrastructure segment include in-line galvanized mechanical tube, metal framing and related fittings, and security bollards. Also, the company provides ancillary services to customers in the form of slitting and cutting structural steel sheets.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.