Mizuho Maintains Buy Rating for RingCentral: Here's What You Need To Know

Mizuho has decided to maintain its Buy rating of RingCentral RNG and lower its price target from $150.00 to $80.00.

Shares of RingCentral are trading up 6.76% over the last 24 hours, at $53.06 per share.

A move to $80.00 would account for a 50.77% increase from the current share price.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a unified communications as a service, or UCaaS, provider. RingCentral's unified communications platform foremost replaces on-premises private branch exchange (PBX) phone systems, which support voice-only desktop phones, with its cloud phone system. Beyond its flagship voice product, the company's platform enables cloud-based integrated omnichannel communications, including voice, messaging, SMS, video meetings, conferencing, and contact center software solutions, among others. The software allows businesses to communicate and collaborate all on one platform across various device-types.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.