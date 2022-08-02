Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating for SBA Communications: Here's What You Need To Know

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of SBA Communications SBAC and raise its price target from $405.00 to $408.00.

Shares of SBA Communications are trading up 1.61% over the last 24 hours, at $338.22 per share.

A move to $408.00 would account for a 20.63% increase from the current share price.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications owns and operates roughly 34,000 cell towers throughout North America, South America, and Africa. It leases space on its towers to wireless service providers, who install equipment on the towers to support their wireless networks. The company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market being generated by just the top few mobile carriers. The company owns more than 17,000 towers in the U.S., which accounted for almost three fourths of the company's total revenue in 2021. Internationally, SBA's greatest presence is in Brazil, where it operates roughly 10,000 towers. SBA operates as a real estate investment trust, or REIT.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.