Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Bloomin Brands: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Bloomin Brands BLMN and raise its price target from $21.00 to $22.00.

Shares of Bloomin Brands are trading up 0.54% over the last 24 hours, at $20.50 per share.

A move to $22.00 would account for a 7.32% increase from the current share price.

About Bloomin Brands

Bloomin Brands Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company. Its brand includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company owns and operates its restaurants, and the remainder is franchised. It derives revenue mainly from the United States, but the company has a presence in Brazil and South Korea with company-owned Outbacks and Carrabbas. In addition, it also has exposure to several countries, predominantly in Asia, principally through franchising.

