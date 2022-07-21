Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Rating for Canada Goose Hldgs: Here's What You Need To Know

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS and lower its price target from $26.00 to $20.00.

Shares of Canada Goose Hldgs are trading down 0.05% over the last 24 hours, at $19.34 per share.

A move to $20.00 would account for a 3.41% increase from the current share price.

About Canada Goose Hldgs

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including major luxury department stores, outdoor specialty stores, and individual shops, and to international distributors. Geographically, it has a presence in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.