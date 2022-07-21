Citigroup Maintains Buy Rating for Las Vegas Sands: Here's What You Need To Know

Citigroup has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Las Vegas Sands LVS and raise its price target from $56.00 to $58.00.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands are trading up 6.15% over the last 24 hours, at $39.36 per share.

A move to $58.00 would account for a 47.36% increase from the current share price.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian in Macao, and the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas in the U.S. asets were sold to Apollo and VICI for $6.25 billion in 2022. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2026. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company will generate all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.